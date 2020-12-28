Hillsborough State Attorney, FWC to new announce charges in May boating crash that killed 12-year-old girl

article

Additional criminal charges are expected to be announced late Monday morning against a man accused of killing a 12 year-old girl on the Alafia River earlier this year.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission plan to announce new charges against 40-year-old Andrew Joseph Miltner at the Riverview Civic Center Boat Ramp at 11 a.m.

A few weeks ago, after months of investigation, Miltner was arrested on charges of boating under the influence, manslaughter, and vessel homicide.

He is accused of driving the jet ski that crashed into Jasina Campbell and a friend back in May. The kids were in an inner tube being pulled by a boat.

Jasina was killed, her friend survived.

At the time, Miltner was the one driving the watercraft, investigators said.

"It's kind of bittersweet though because obviously it doesn't bring her back, it doesn't give her mother a peace of mind, it doesn't give her father peace of mind, it doesn't give the grandparents, and the friends, and all the people that loved her any kind of peace of mind because you're still thinking that this shouldn't have happened in the first place," said Abbey Hintze, a close family friend.

Court records show Miltner has been arrested 13 times in the past two decades, including a DUI charge in 2001 and two arrests earlier this year.

Jasina's grandmother also plans to be at the Monday morning event.

Along with announcing the new charges, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is expected to warn the public about drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve this Thursday, and the upcoming holiday weekend.

