Hillsborough County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man they say may be responsible for a woman's death.

On February 21, deputies discovered a woman with upper body trauma on the 1200 block of East 139th Street. She was taken to an area hospital and later died.

On Friday, investigators announced that 27-year-old Keonte Henley who also goes by "Ya Dig" or "Dig" Henley is a suspect in the woman's homicide.

Investigators say he may have shaved his head and changed his appearance.

"I commend the work of our detectives and CSIs who worked diligently to gather the evidence and piece together the case," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I know this is a tough time for the victim's family, and I hope this helps in the healing process as we seek to bring the person responsible to justice."

HCSO says Henley should be considered armed and dangerous and the public shouldn’t approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.