Hillsborough County deputies searching for Riverview bank robber

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a Center State Bank in Riverview.

According to deputies, a man entered the bank located at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave. on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. and demanded cash while implying he had a firearm.

Shortly before entering the bank, the suspect’s vehicle circled the bank’s parking lot

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen traveling east on Bloomingdale Ave. in an unknown light-colored, four-door sedan, deputies said. That same vehicle was seen circling the bank’s parking lot before the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

