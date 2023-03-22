Hillsborough County deputy arrested for DUI following crash

article

A Hillsborough County detention deputy is facing DUI charges after investigators say he was driving under the influence when he crashed his personal vehicle into two other cars.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Shastri Khan, who has been employed with HCSO since November 2018, crashed into the other cars on December 29, 2022, in Polk County on State Route 33 near Groveland.

Investigators say though Khan did not submit to a breath sample at the scene as part of the criminal investigation, labs drawn at the hospital indicated he was driving while impaired.

"As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, both on and off duty," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is deeply disappointing when a member of our team falls short of that standard, as is the case with this DUI. We will hold the individual accountable for their actions and work to rebuild the trust of our community."

According to HCSO, Khan was placed on unpaid administrative leave immediately following the crash and will remain on leave as the investigation continues.