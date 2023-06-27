Hillsborough deputy killed in motorcycle crash shared law enforcement bond with son

Hillsborough Master Deputy Robert Howard and his son Deputy Bo Howard shared a special bond – they both felt the call to law enforcement.

Bo is now opening up about his dad’s legacy just days after he was killed in motorcycle crash while heading to a motorcycle club banquet dinner. He says he doesn’t believe his dad even really knew just how much of an impact he had on so many people’s lives.

He says here and there his dad would always nudge him about becoming a deputy and says when that day came, his dad could not have been more proud.

RELATED: Hillsborough County mourns deputy killed in motorcycle crash

"He knows everybody in just about every store, restaurant," Bo said.

Growing up, Bo says he saw how much his dad valued relationships in the community.

"They just know who he is, and he knows them," he said.

It earned him the nickname, the "Mayor of Ruskin."

"It’s just crazy to see how well-known he was," Bo said.

READ: Former Bucs star Leonard Fournette’s car catches fire in the middle of I-275 in Tampa

The deputy says his dad was a thrill seeker, buying him a go-cart for one of his birthdays. He was also an avid member of the Tampa Bay Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

"I said well Dad that sounds like the perfect motorcycle club for you," Bo said.

Friday, Robert was on his motorcycle heading to a banquet dinner for the club when he crashed. Saturday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced his passing in a Twitter post, saying, "His dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question."

That dedication and commitment inspired Bo to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a deputy.

"He would literally stop everything he was doing even if he was in the middle of taking a bite at lunch he would stop and talk to people," Bo said.

MORE: Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead after drowning in Florida: report

Going forward, Bo says his approach to his job won't be change and knows when he does return to work, he won't be alone.

"I feel like I'll be in those moments where I just look to the sky for a minute if I need some guidance real quick, and hopefully he'll be able to provide it for me, which I'm sure he will," Bo said.

Robert "Bobby" Howard was an organ donor. Monday, his liver went to a 57-year-old man. His kidneys will also go to two other people in need.