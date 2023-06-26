Hillsborough County mourns deputy killed in motorcycle crash

Loved ones are remembering Hillsborough County Master Deputy Robert Howard after he was killed in motorcycle crash Friday.

"He was the perfect dude. He was kind. It’s going to be a loss for this world losing him," close friend Nick Cruz said.

Cruz became friends with Howard over 19 years ago. Courtesy: Nick Cruz

Friends say 53-year-old Master Deputy Robert Howard who went by "Bobby" embodied what it meant to serve.

"His legacy is going to be deep, and it's going to cut a lot of people with his loss. We talked every day," Cruz shared.

Cruz first met him in the police academy more than 19 years ago. Both are members of the Tampa Bay Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. According to deputies, Howard was on his motorcycle Friday night heading to a banquet dinner for the club when he crashed. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced his passing Saturday.

"Not just me, but many people called upon Bobby and depended on him, and he's going to be a loss. He's definitely going to be a loss for me and my family. My daughter, who calls him Uncle Bobby," Cruz said.

Law enforcement runs deep in the Howard family. Howard's son and daughter both work for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He was there as his son was sworn in as a deputy.

"Everything his father gave him he's using right now because he's standing tall like his father wanted to do, and now he's taking care of everything that needs to be done right now, and he's moving forward. That's what Bobby would want us to do, is push forward," Cruz explained.

A picture captured in 2015 shows a young child giving Deputy Howard a hug on his lunch break. Courtesy: HCSO

Cruz says it's moments like this that show who he really was. In the height of the pandemic when everything was closed he came over on his motorcycle to make little Saverio's birthday extra special.

A picture shows Deputy Howard wishing a young boy a happy birthday. Courtesy: Frank LaRosa

"He had a lot to give this world, and he gave a lot to the kids he raised. They know who they are, and he did a really good job with them," Cruz said.

Cruz went on to say Howard was a very giving person and a very forgiving person. The family is still working out funeral arrangements.

As for the crash, the cause is still under investigation.