The Brief DMV locations in Hillsborough County appear to be back to normal Thursday after a statewide computer outage disrupted operations for hours Wednesday. The outage left customers unable to renew driver’s licenses, register vehicles or transfer car titles. Offices could see heavier-than-usual crowds as they work through customers who were turned away during the outage.



Customers visiting Hillsborough County DMV locations Thursday are finding systems back up and running after a statewide computer outage brought transactions to a standstill Wednesday.

Hillsborough County system recovery

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that systems were working again, allowing DMV staff to resume processing driver’s license applications and motor vehicle transactions.

Offices across the state are expected to be especially busy as they work through the backlog of customers who were unable to complete their business Wednesday.

The disruption left customers across Florida unable to renew driver’s licenses, register vehicles or transfer car titles for hours.

The trouble began Wednesday morning, when the state’s computer system started slowing down. By early afternoon, the system had effectively frozen statewide, forcing tax collector's offices to halt transactions and send customers home.

One Hillsborough County customer, Osniel Perez, told us he spent four hours waiting at the office Wednesday morning before returning later in the day, only to be told employees could no longer help customers.

"They told us we had to come some other day because they’ve been having problems with the system," said Perez.

Perez was back Thursday morning, arriving around 5:30 a.m. to get in line early, hoping to finish his business before heading to work. Within 20 minutes of the office opening, Perez had his new driver’s license and was on his way.

Florida Orion system issues

What we don't know:

According to state officials, the problem involved Orion, Florida’s new statewide computer system used to process driver’s license applications and motor vehicle transactions.

The system has experienced similar disruptions since its rollout earlier this year.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said Wednesday afternoon that it was working to resolve the issue, but did not provide a timeline for when service would be fully restored.

Driver transaction backlog

What's next:

With systems now working again, tax collector offices are expected to face increased demand as customers return to complete transactions that were delayed by Wednesday’s outage.

Drivers planning to visit a DMV location may want to allow extra time for potentially longer lines.