Hillsborough County drag racers busted by troopers: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol busted an alleged street takeover attempt in the University Area of Tampa over the weekend.

FHP says the Tampa Police Department got information on a planned street takeover in Tampa and responded to several locations on Nov. 8.

Troopers found large groups of people and cars mingling at Busch Blvd. and Florida Ave., Winn Dixie, in Temple Terrace. Crowds of people and cars also assembled at Fletcher Ave. and Bruce B. Downs Blvd.

READ MORE: Sun City Center shooting death under investigation: 'It's so scary'

The bust ended in multiple chases that were caught on patrol car dash cameras.

FHP dash camera footage of the street takeover bust.

Troopers’ dash camera video captures them breaking up a group in a shopping plaza off Fletcher Ave. and Bruce B. Downs Blvd. as people take off running and several cars speed out of the parking lot.

"It's very, very dangerous for the community, especially around here, where there are a lot of families with kids," Norma King, who shops in that plaza, said.

Troopers chased one of those cars onto the main road, and the trooper appeared to do a PIT maneuver to stop it.

READ MORE: Spirit Airlines flight from Florida hit by gunfire while trying to land in Haiti

Another chase ended in the parking lot of a Wawa when the trooper appeared to hit the car’s back bumper to stop it.

People who shop in that plaza say the situation could’ve been even more dangerous.

"And they shouldn't be here as well because, at the end of the day, we (have) a college here," Melka Haliu, who shops in that plaza, said. "The roads are not meant for this."

FHP says four drivers were charged with felonies, and six passengers were charged with street racing and takeover. FHP says the suspects are between 17 and 24 years old and are from Hillsborough County.

"So, for the kids to be running around here, you know, doing what they're doing, it's not safe," King said. "And the chases, you know, the police chasing them, that just adds to the extra danger, personally."

FHP says troopers stopped two other big groups at the Winn Dixie in Temple Terrace and Busch Blvd. and Florida Ave. before any street racing or dangerous driving happened.

"At the end of the day, it’s going to be somebody’s life," Haliu said.

FHP dash camera footage of the street takeover bust.

READ MORE: 9-year-old hit & killed by SUV while riding bike in St. Petersburg

Fox 13 reached out to TPD and FHP about the attempted street takeover.

FHP shared its pursuit policy, which includes the following guidelines:

In evaluating the need to initiate a pursuit, the member must determine if the suspect is actively fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer or has previously committed a forcible felony. Further, in determining the appropriateness, speed, and extent of a pursuit, the member must exercise due regard to ensure that their actions are objectively reasonable. In doing so, members will consider the following:

The nature of the offense committed by the suspect, the potential danger to the public if the suspect is not immediately apprehended, and the possibility of the suspect's arrest at a later date. The existing traffic conditions, road surface and width, weather, visibility, road familiarity, type of area (i.e. urban, residential, rural, school zone), type of area to be encountered if the pursuit were to continue, or any condition that would create additional dangers for traffic or the public. The limitations and conditions of both the member or the patrol vehicle. Members will not engage in pursuits under the following conditions: Emergency equipment or the radio is not functioning properly and an inmate(s) or person(s) in custody occupy their vehicle.

HP says nobody was hurt during these incidents.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live: