Hillsborough County Fire Rescue takes steps to prevent possible spread of COVID-19

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is taking steps to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 when transporting people who might have been exposed to the virus.

Dozens of cases of the potentially fatal disease have been identified in Florida, including some in Hillsborough County. During the first week of March, the county began instituting protocols to identify potential victims and to train crews in the use of an AeroClave machine, which thoroughly decontaminates ambulances after delivering patients.

“The AeroClave is like a giant bug bomb,” said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Fischler.

"It is a delivery method we use to deliver a disinfecting chemical, which can deeply penetrate every area of the ambulance. The cracks, the crevices, behind seats, and inside cabinets, where a traditional decontamination method may not work.”

RELATED What it's like to have COVID-19, Florida patient urges kindness as he recovers in isolation

Normally, the fire rescue crews follow disinfecting policies by thoroughly wiping down the inside of the ambulance, but Fischler said, “It’s not as efficient and quite frankly it takes way longer.”

According to Fischler, cleaning the vehicle front to back would take approximately two and a half hours, but with the AreoClave it only takes 30 minutes to decontaminate.

RELATED Closings and cancellations in Tampa Bay due to coronavirus

Advertisement

During 9-11 call screenings, if callers requesting help indicate the ill person may have been exposed to COVID-19, the 9-11 operator will ask a series of questions seeking details about the person's symptoms and whether they recently have visited certain foreign countries.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Then there is a second screening upon arrival. That's when fire rescue crews assess the patient and ask questions to corroborate the 911 operator's report.

All these new tools are helping Hillsborough Fire Rescue combat COVID-19.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map