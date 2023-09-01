2 dead, 1 injured after Hillsborough County crash: Florida Highway Patrol

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County and another sustained serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, at around 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling south on US-41, north of Old US-41A, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The car left the roadway, veering into the west shoulder, and then struck a tree. It then rotated and collided with a metal utility pole.

FHP reported that the driver, a 39-year-old Tampa man, and one of the passengers, a 45-year-old woman from Tampa, sustained fatal injuries.

A third passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Tampa, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to FHP.