Suspect wanted in Hillsborough County after firing shots at homeowner in garage

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into someone's garage and firing at them, ultimately missing.

According to HCSO, on Friday at around 5:30 a.m., an unidentified person in a hoodie and mask fired shots after unlawfully entering a garage. The shots missed the intended victim.

"The audacity of the suspect entering someone's home is appalling," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies are diligently working to find this perpetrator and hold him accountable for his crimes. If you have any information, please contact HCSO."

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white SUV, according to deputies.

HCSO asks anyone with information on the incident to call them at 813-247-8200.