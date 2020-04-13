Hillsborough County libraries providing unemployment forms

article

The surge in unemployment claims in Florida has been overwhelming the state's system, with many still trying to file a claim.

To help, Hillsborough County opened up drive-through services at two libraries. There, residents can find unemployment forms for those who have no access to a printer.

Residents can head to the following locations to pick up a printed form. When it's filled out, county officials said it can be returned at either drive-through:

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Avenue

READ: How to print out a Florida unemployment application

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis said he hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims. He said the Department of Economic Opportunity is working to increase the website's capacity.

In the past three weeks, more than 472,000 claims have been filed.