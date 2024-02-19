Hillsborough County man arrested on 100 counts of child pornography charges: Deputies

A Hillsborough County man was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography last week, according to deputies.

Christian Stark, 27, is accused of having numerous images of child pornography on his phone, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they found the images while searching his home on East Lutz Lake Fern Road while following up on another investigation on Feb. 14.

"I want to make something very clear: we will catch you and hold you accountable if you are doing illegal acts that harm innocent children," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Booking photo for Christian Stark. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County deputies said Stark is a known felon and has been arrested 13 times since 2011.

Stark was arrested in this case on 100 counts of child pornography possession as well as one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Detectives said they do believe more victims may be involved or were impacted by Stark.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.