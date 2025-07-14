Hillsborough County neighbors push back on plans for more than 150 townhomes

The Brief Keystone and Lutz residents are rallying to keep their "semi-rural" lifestyle intact, opposing plans for high-density housing. The proposal could bring over 150 townhomes to Keystone and dozens of homes per acre in Lutz. No vote yet — Hillsborough County commissioners will make a final decision in the fall.



Neighbors in Keystone and Lutz are once again fighting to keep large-scale development out of their quiet, spacious communities.

What we know:

A new proposal would allow more than 150 townhomes on a lot in Keystone and change land use rules in Lutz to permit as many as 24 homes on land currently limited to just one home per acre. Residents said they moved to these areas for wide-open spaces and farmland — and they want it to stay that way.

READ: Bay Area non-profit making plans for community for those with developmental disabilities

What they're saying:

"There's something for everybody [in Hillsborough County]," said Lutz native John Wajdowicz. "There's Brandon with highly developed, big developments. On the other hand, you've got Lutz, which is a rural community with farms, large home sites, and a countryside-type living. We just want to keep it that way."

Local civic association members also raised concerns about overcrowded schools and the lack of funding for expanded roads, sewage, and emergency services.

The other side:

Hillsborough County Planning Commission Executive Director Melissa Zornitta said these are "legitimate concerns," and planners are factoring in impacts to schools, water, and transportation. She encouraged residents to continue speaking up, reminding them they’re the "ultimate decision makers."

MORE: Tampa Islamic leaders, family of man killed in West Bank call for justice

FOX 13 reached out to one of the developers for the area, D.R. Horton, for comment on these community concerns but did not hear back Monday.

What's next:

No vote was taken at this week’s public comment meeting. Hillsborough County commissioners are expected to decide on both proposals in the fall.