Bay Area non-profit making plans for community for those with developmental disabilities

The Brief Project Focus, an organization that works with people with developmental disabilities, is unveiling plans for a new community. The community promotes independent living, workforce training and social connection.



A non-profit organization in the Tampa Bay area has plans for a new community dedicated to people with developmental disabilities.

Project Focus unveiled plans for a community campus with independent living, workforce training, education and other support resources for people with developmental disabilities.

The non-profit organization works with children and adults with a wide range of developmental disabilities, providing daily programming for young adults.

"For some, that may be living on their own, and for some, that may be part of an adult day training program," Project Focus Executive Director Clayton Clemens said.

Some of that programming includes things like life skills training, independent living exercises and mobility classes.

According to leaders with Project Focus, there are more than 172,000 people in Hillsborough County living with a disability.

"As a parent with a child with special needs, you always look to the future," Project Focus founder Josephine Isenbergh said.

Isenbergh said opportunities with adults with special needs can be limited. That's what inspired her to help found Project Focus, starting with Focus Academy in 2013, to help her own daughter who has developmental disabilities.

"We always look at how can we build those relationships that become long-lasting, and what programs can we provide that aren't existing in the community?" Isenbergh said.

Big picture view:

The non-profit organization is now looking ahead to building a community that can bring all of those resources to a central area, while maintaining a level of independence for people with developmental disabilities.

"One that includes education, workforce development, and career opportunities, and supported apartment-style living," Clemens said.

The proposed community would also include a middle and high school and transitional academy for students ages 18 to 22.

Leaders with Project Focus said a community like this is something that the Tampa Bay area doesn't already have. The goal is to connect people with developmental disabilities with potential jobs, public transportation, shopping and social opportunities.

"Our population has been dictated to. 'This is what's best,'" Isenbergh said. "And what we're saying is, 'No, that could be different for each individual.' So, we can't be everything to everybody, but we want to be very sensitive to the realities of giving them a full life and having them be able to make safe choices, but choices."

For those who aren't able to live independently, the community can still provide them with classes, skills training and other support resources.

Timeline:

Project Focus said this community would be about a $70 million project. Leaders hope to find land for the community somewhere between Seminole Heights and the University area in north Tampa within the next year.

"We wanted to make sure that we were in a community where our clients can have the opportunity to be a part of the community and show their talents and realize that they are very worthy and capable of being integrated into society," Isenbergh said.

Dig deeper:

Project Focus also created an advisory council made up of leaders throughout the Tampa Bay area, to help bring this community to life.

The Project Focus Advisory Council is made up of the following leaders:

Hillsborough County Commissioner Josh Wostal

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera

Tampa Housing Authority Senior Vice President and COO Leroy Moore

Alliant Partners Chief Financial Officer John Nertney

Hillsborough County School Board Member Patti Rendon

Senior Vice President of USF's Community Partnerships Dr. Eric Eisenberg

Bank of America's Senior Vice President of Community Development Eileen Pope

Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross

Patel Family Foundation Executive Director Christian Leon

The non-profit organization is looking for government and private funding to help build the community. You can read about the plans for the new Project Focus community here.