Hillsborough County offers $500, extra vacation days as incentives for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Hillsborough County is offering several incentives to its employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise sent out an email Monday to employees, offering two extra "vaccine incentive leave" days as well as $500 as a "vaccination incentive" to those who show proof of vaccination.

The county had previously provided employees with time off to get the vaccine, as well as a floating holiday and a $50 wellness incentive for those who decided to get vaccinated.

The latest push is part of the county's effort to further encourage vaccinations among its staff. The offering is for all non-union, full-time benefits-eligible employees who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 to receive the incentives. Those who already had submitted proof will automatically receive the benefits.

County workers who do not submit proof by Oct. 15 will have to submit to weekly testing beginning Oct. 18, the county said. They will also be required to wear a mask while at work.

Another option available for unvaccinated employees is to submit proof of COVID-19 antibodies. Once proof has been submitted initially, follow-up proof of antibodies would need to be provided monthly. Weekly testing would not be required as long as the antibodies remain.