Straz Center to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all performances

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa has announced that it will require patrons to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for all performances.

Effective Saturday, Sept. 18, all attendees ages 5 and up must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, certified by a test provider, in order to gain entrance to all performances at the venue.

Guests will be required to show proof of either a negative PCR test, administered no earlier than 72 hours before the time of their performance, or a negative rapid antigen test, administered no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of their performance. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.

A CDC vaccination card proving an individual is fully vaccinated may be voluntarily presented at the door as an alternative to a negative COVID test result, the Straz Center said.

Both physical and electronic presentation of vaccination cards and test results will be accepted.

Masks will continue to be required at all times for those ages 2 and up while inside the Straz Center.

If an existing purchaser is unable or unwilling to comply with the new policy and holds tickets to a performance occurring Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, 2021, they will have until Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. to contact the Straz Center ticket sales office to request a refund or on-account Straz credit.

To request a refund for a show occurring between those dates, email comments@strazcenter.org or call 813.229.7827 Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Refund and credit policies for subsequent shows will be addressed on a rolling monthly basis.