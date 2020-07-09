Hillsborough County providing free masks starting Thursday, July 9

For those in Hillsborough County who still need a face mask, they can get one for free.

The county is giving them away at ten local libraries. To minimize contact, residents should call or text the library when arriving. No appointments are needed.

Each resident can receive two reusable face coverings, but can also request some for immediately family members who are not present.

The following distribution sites are open from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico.

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Town N' Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Suite 120, Tampa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner

