Hillsborough County Public Schools wins 'U.S. District of the Year' award

Hillsborough County Public Schools has a reason to celebrate after being named U.S. District of the Year by Cambridge International Education.

What is Cambridge International Education?

Big picture view:

Cambridge International Education is part of the University of Cambridge in England and, according to its website: "We work with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills."

U.S. District of the Year award

Cambridge International Education says districts are primarily judged on two criteria:

Increasing access to rigorous Cambridge curriculum the past three years. Exhibiting strong student performance on Cambridge exams; thus, demonstrating the district’s commitment to equity by providing access to excellence in education.

Dig deeper:

Districts are divided into three categories: large (20,000 or more high school students), medium (between 10,000 and 20,000 high school students), and small (fewer than 10,000 high school students).

Hillsborough County ranked at the top among large districts.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Public Schools.

What they're saying:

"It is a true pleasure to recognize the remarkable achievements of Hillsborough County Public Schools," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge’s Regional Director for North America. "Through our partnership, we have had the privilege to witness your visionary approach to education - where choice drives student-centered strategy."

