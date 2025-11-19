Hillsborough school board weighs major construction projects due to Florida's expanded Schools of Hope program

The Brief Hillsborough County School Board members approved nearly $150 million in new school construction this week as concerns mount over whether "Schools of Hope" charter operators will try to co-locate on the new campuses. The discussion highlighted widespread uncertainty about a state rule adopted in September that allows Schools of Hope charters to move into under-enrolled public schools for free with districts covering all services. Superintendent Van Ayres said the district has already received 22 notices from for-profit Schools of Hope operators seeking to co-locate at schools across the state.



The ongoing controversy over Florida’s expanded Schools of Hope program took center stage at this week’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting, where members weighed whether to move forward with major construction projects amid fears that charter operators could seek space inside brand-new campuses.

What we know:

Hillsborough County school board members approved nearly $150 million in new construction, including replacement campuses for Just Elementary and Stewart Middle School in Tampa and a new middle school in the South County area.

RELATED: Pinellas County lawmaker pushes to repeal policy allowing charter schools to share space on public campuses

The approvals came after parents urged the board to safeguard traditional public schools. One speaker pleaded, "The community is asking for you to protect our public schools."

Some parents described the expanded charter authority more bluntly, calling it "the hostile takeover of our public schools by the Schools of Hope."

Board member Nadia Combs said the district must continue investing in communities that have long been overlooked.

PREVIOUS: Charter school operators prepare to potentially move on public school campuses under new state rule

"My intention is to spend and rebuild in the areas that are underserved," she said.

But uncertainty about Florida’s new rule loomed over the discussion.

The backstory:

Adopted in September, the rule allows state-approved Schools of Hope charter operators to occupy space in low-enrollment public schools at no cost. Districts must provide transportation, food services and custodial support using taxpayer dollars.

Hillsborough Superintendent Van Ayres told the board, "I received twenty-two notices" from two Schools of Hope charter chains that announced plans to move into dozens of schools across Florida. What remains unclear is whether newly built schools can be targeted.

READ: Trump administration plans to dismantle parts of Education Department. What it means for student loans

New campuses often take years to reach full enrollment, which some board members fear could make them vulnerable. That concern deepened after a School of Hope charter sent a letter of intent to co-locate at Kenneth E. Adum PreK-8 School in South Tampa, one of the district’s newest buildings.

What they're saying:

Board member Stacy Hahn predicted, "any shiny new school, you’re going to get a letter."

She and board member Patti Rendon urged the district to delay moving forward on new construction until lawmakers have a chance to revisit the law.

Hahn said, "To turn part of these buildings over for co-location would be devastating for our families and students."

Rendon added, "Co-locating is real. It’s at our back door. Legislators are going to have differences of opinions. They could be changing things."

MORE: Polk County voters to decide on school tax referendum next year

Most board members, however, said the district cannot wait for clarity that may never come.

"Things are constantly moving, and we’re never going to have any clarity," Combs said.

The other side:

Supporters of the Schools of Hope program, including Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education, have long argued that the initiative gives families in low-performing school zones better educational opportunities.

But, critics said the expansion was rushed and destabilizing. Pinellas County Sen. Darryl Rouson recently called the broadened co-location rule "chaotic" and said he plans to draft legislation to reverse it.

The growing push back mirrors statements from officials in other counties who have described the law as unfair and harmful to traditional public schools.

Charter operators, including those behind recent notices sent to Hillsborough schools, argue that they are complying with the law and expanding access to high-quality public education.

READ: Students in these states spend more of their income on education, according to analysis

The Florida Department of Education has not publicly responded to questions or criticism about co-location.

What's next:

For now, Hillsborough will proceed with its construction plans while bracing for possible co-location attempts. Rouson’s proposal is expected during the upcoming legislative session.