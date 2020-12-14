Hillsborough County school officials providing free meals over winter break
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School District says they are trying to make sure students are properly fed during the winter break and, for the first time ever, they will provide free meals over the holiday stretch.
Each "Winter Break Meal Bag" will contain 14 meals -- enough to feed one student breakfast and lunch for seven days, school officials said. In order to get a meal bag, parents and guardians had to make a previous reservation online.
The meals will be distributed starting Monday through Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Silo Bend Distribution Center in Tampa.
It's now past the deadline to sign-up for the winter break meals. However, the school district is offering another opportunity for parents and guardians to pick up a bag at one of the district's 25 grab-and-go sites on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
A list of locations can be found below:
Armwood High School: 12000 U.S. Hwy. 92, Seffner
Blake High School: 1701 North Boulevard, Tampa
Bloomingdale High School: 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Brandon High School: 1101 Victoria St., Brandon
Chamberlain High School: 9401 N. Boulevard, Tampa
Durant High School: 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
East Bay High School: 7710 Old Big Bend Rd., Gibsonton
Freedom High School: 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa
Gaither High School: 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Hillsborough High School: 5000 N. Central Ave., Tampa
Jefferson High School: 4401 Cypress St., Tampa
King High School: 6815 N. 56th St., Tampa
Lennard High School: 2342 E. Shell Point Rd., Ruskin
Leto High School: 4409 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa
Middleton High School: 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa
Newsome High School: 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
Plant High School: 2415 S. Himes Ave., Tampa
Plant City High School: One Raider Place, Plant City
Riverview High School: 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview
Robinson High School: 6311 S. Lois Ave., Tampa
Spoto High School: 8538 Eagle Palm Dr., Riverview
Steinbrenner High School: 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
Strawberry Crest High School: 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover
Sumner High School: 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview
Wharton High School: 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa