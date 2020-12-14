Hillsborough County school officials providing free meals over winter break

article

The Hillsborough County School District says they are trying to make sure students are properly fed during the winter break and, for the first time ever, they will provide free meals over the holiday stretch.

Each "Winter Break Meal Bag" will contain 14 meals -- enough to feed one student breakfast and lunch for seven days, school officials said. In order to get a meal bag, parents and guardians had to make a previous reservation online.

The meals will be distributed starting Monday through Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Silo Bend Distribution Center in Tampa.

It's now past the deadline to sign-up for the winter break meals. However, the school district is offering another opportunity for parents and guardians to pick up a bag at one of the district's 25 grab-and-go sites on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

READ: Bradenton teens develop app to help patients, doctors regulate medication dosages

A list of locations can be found below:

Advertisement

Armwood High School: 12000 U.S. Hwy. 92, Seffner

Blake High School: 1701 North Boulevard, Tampa

Bloomingdale High School: 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Brandon High School: 1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Chamberlain High School: 9401 N. Boulevard, Tampa

Durant High School: 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

East Bay High School: 7710 Old Big Bend Rd., Gibsonton

Freedom High School: 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa

Gaither High School: 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Hillsborough High School: 5000 N. Central Ave., Tampa

Jefferson High School: 4401 Cypress St., Tampa

King High School: 6815 N. 56th St., Tampa

Lennard High School: 2342 E. Shell Point Rd., Ruskin

Leto High School: 4409 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa

Middleton High School: 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Newsome High School: 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Plant High School: 2415 S. Himes Ave., Tampa

Plant City High School: One Raider Place, Plant City

Riverview High School: 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview

Robinson High School: 6311 S. Lois Ave., Tampa

Spoto High School: 8538 Eagle Palm Dr., Riverview

Steinbrenner High School: 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Strawberry Crest High School: 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover

Sumner High School: 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview

Wharton High School: 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

