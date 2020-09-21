Hillsborough County schools offering free meals to students

Free meals will be available to students in Hillsborough County -- whether they are learning in-person or online.

The program is part of the U.S.D.A.'s "Summer Food Program," which was extended through the end of the year. It comes at no cost to the school district or the student.

School officials said brick-and-mortar students can receive the free meals in the cafeterias.

Students learning virtually can pick-up grab-and-go meals at one of 75 schools in the county. Parents can get the meals without their child being present, however, the district will be using their meal tracker app, so parents must know their child's student ID number or date of birth.

A list of locations can be found on the school district's website. The sites will be open Mondays and Wednesdays only from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

LINK: Mobile users can be the list of distribution sites here.