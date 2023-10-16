Known felon arrested after trying to elude Hillsborough County deputies in U-Haul truck

A man was arrested after attempting to elude Hillsborough County deputies in a U-Haul truck early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

According to HCSO, Daniel Smith, 22, a known felon, attempted to evade deputies in a U-Haul truck before ditching it in a Seffner neighborhood to flee on foot.

Smith then ran through creeks and woods in an attempt to escape before HCSO's K-9, aviation, and patrol units captured him and placed him under arrest. He was charged with multiple counts of Felon in Possession of Firearm, as well as Fleeing to Elude and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, among others.

READ: ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Attorneys to wrap up Kowalski's side in $220M case against All Children's Hospital

"The strategic and swift work of our deputies ensured that this criminal could no longer wreak havoc in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The skill and training of our deputies is second to none, and it makes me proud to see their hard work result in arrests like this."