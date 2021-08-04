Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating murder in north Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a murder investigation in north Tampa.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies say, they found a severely injured man at the intersection of Mountain View Lane and Titus Court. That's a few blocks northeast of Nebraska and Fowler avenues.

The man later passed away at Tampa General Hospital.

"We believe this is an isolated incident, and the victim appears to have been targeted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This senseless violence leaves nothing but grief, heartbreak, and anguish in a community that deserves better. Those who commit these violent acts will face serious consequences, and the sooner we catch them, the sooner peace is restored. We urge anyone with information on this incident to call us immediately."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with tips to call (813) 247-8200.