Hillsborough deputies find, arrest wanted man hiding in retention pond near I-4: HCSO

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took to the water on Wednesday to arrest a man wanted on burglary and theft charges.

According to HCSO, deputies pulled Shawn Landers, 46, out of a retention pond near I-4 on Wednesday morning where he had been hiding from authorities.

Detectives were initially searching a homeless camp on North 52nd Street in search of Landers, who was wanted for crimes committed in the Orient Park area.

When they neared the camp at around 10:20 a.m., Landers fled into a nearby retention pond on the southwest side of I-4.

Aviation, Marine, and K9 deputies canvassed the area, and after nearly three hours of searching, the Marine Unit tracked Landers down hiding in tall grass and cattails.

He was charged with Grand Theft Third Degree ($5,000-$10,000), Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary More than $1,000 in Damage, and Resisting Officer without Violence.

"This is yet another example of the teamwork of our various units at teamHCSO," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the diligence of our dedicated deputies, this criminal is off our streets and behind bars."