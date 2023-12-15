Hillsborough County teacher arrested for sexual offenses against juvenile, child porn

article

A middle school teacher in Hillsborough County was arrested Friday for sexual offenses against a juvenile that took place over multiple months, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, James Goff, 56, was a teacher at Greco Middle School. He was arrested for involvement in sexual acts against a juvenile victim that took place between May and November of this year and for possession of child pornography.

"Not only did this man take advantage of a vulnerable juvenile, he shattered the trust our community put in him. It's a betrayal that cuts deep, especially from someone in a position who is meant to nurture and protect," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Rest assured, Goff will pay the full price for his actions, facing the consequences he has earned."

He faces several charges, including 28 counts of Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child, eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and six counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery.

At this point in the investigation, detectives don't believe any students were victimized, and the crimes weren't committed on school property.

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of James Goff, please call them at 813-247-8200.

