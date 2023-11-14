Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office aviation unit tracks down suspect after fleeing scene of crash

A man was arrested in Hillsborough County late Monday night after the HCSO Aviation Unit tracked him down leaving the scene of a crash.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 11:45 p.m. on a black pickup truck that fled southbound on 78th Street and then crashed at Rideout Road.

When deputies found the vehicle, it was empty. The Aviation Unit quickly located the man who matched the driver's description walking quickly south on 78th Street.

Deputies apprehended and arrested Angelo Juan Pedrosa, 26, when they determined he was the driver of the crashed truck.

"It is never a good idea to leave the scene of a crash," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies will find you, and it will go worse for you when charged for your crimes. Do the right thing. Don't run."

Pedrosa is facing charges of Felony Fleeing to Elude, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, and Driving with License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.