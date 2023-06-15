Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis resigns

The Hillsborough County School District is looking for a new leader after Superintendent Addison Davis announced his resignation on Thursday morning.

In a letter to the school board and district leadership, Davis said he felt blessed and honored to lead the 7th largest school district in the nation for the past three years. He added that leaving his role is one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made, but is going to pursue an opportunity that will take him back to Florida’s northeast where his entire family lives.

Davis said that is where he will pursue the next chapter in his career. However, he did not state if he already had a job lined up.

"I am thankful for every employee in our organization as we have collectively made remarkable improvements in student performance and operational outcomes. Without a doubt, Hillsborough County is a great place to live, learn, raise a family, and receive an outstanding education. With great respect and admiration, I appreciate the opportunities provided to me and wish Hillsborough County Public Schools nothing but the best as they continue to ’Prepare Students for Life.’" - Addison Davis.

Davis’ resignation will take effect on July 9.

Read his full resignation letter below: