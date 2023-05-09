Hillsborough County school board holds vote on proposed boundary changes

The Hillsborough County school board is expected to vote Tuesday on Superintendent Addison Davis' proposed school boundary changes and a separate plan to close Just Elementary School.

The superintendent has said there are schools at more than 110 percent capacity while others are below 60 percent. He believes balancing out those numbers would save the district more than 13 million dollars. More than 15,000 students at 100 schools will be impacted if the plan passes.

"Something has to be done. We have to make tough decisions, and these are decisions that are unpopular, but we have to make them and be consistent in our approach as we do so," Davis said. "The unknown is somewhat frustrating and can be frustrating to the administration, could be frustrating to community members. It could be frustrating to parents, to students."

Davis' plan includes the full closure and repurposing of six schools. Four other schools would be partially repurposed.

"I think we need to be even more aggressive with some of the boundary changes because some of the areas are just not sustainable," said Board Chair Nadia Combs.

Just Elementary School faces an uncertain future

The proposal to close Just Elementary is being addressed as a separate measure because it would take effect at the end of the current school year. Board members previously gave the plan preliminary approval.

Community members have urged the board to reconsider. Board member Jessica Vaughn believes the district should try to find a different option that includes working with the community to improve the F-rated school.

"I think that we should move forward without closing the school personally," Vaughn told FOX 13. "We should listen to the community that's already there and listen to what they are willing to invest and come back to the table with what we think will be successful."

Only Just Elementary School is facing immediate action. The rest of the superintendent's plan would take effect in the 2024-25 school year.