The Brief Hillsborough County added seven locally acquired dengue cases in the latest state report, down from 19 in the previous report. The county’s local emergency is scheduled to expire on Thanksgiving Day, unless extended. Rain can refill containers where mosquitoes breed, making standing-water cleanup an important part of prevention.



Hillsborough County’s reported dengue case growth has slowed as its local emergency approaches expiration on Thanksgiving.

Hillsborough County dengue cases

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health’s latest surveillance report, covering Nov. 15–21, lists 494 locally acquired cases in Hillsborough County this year. That is seven more than the previous report, which added 19.

State health officials also say fewer new locally acquired cases are under investigation. However, reporting delays mean cases added during a particular week may involve people who became ill earlier.

Will Hillsborough County extend its dengue emergency?

The backstory:

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed the most recent extension on Nov. 19, keeping the declaration in effect through Nov. 26.

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As of Wednesday morning, the county’s public emergency-orders page still listed the Nov. 19 extension as its latest order. Another extension had not been posted.

According to the county, the declaration helps officials take certain emergency actions quickly and provides a path to reimbursement for qualifying expenses. Local emergency declarations last up to seven days unless extended or rescinded.

In its Nov. 19 announcement, the county said mosquito management crews were increasing air and ground treatments because surveillance in multiple neighborhoods was showing dengue activity in mosquitoes.

What do the latest dengue numbers show?

By the numbers:

The latest state report lists:

Florida also reported 476 travel-associated dengue cases this year. Those are counted separately from infections acquired within the state.

The health department cautions that confirming infections and investigating travel history take time. The latest weekly additions do not necessarily reflect infections acquired during that reporting period.

Why does rain matter?

Why you should care:

Rain can fill buckets, flowerpot saucers, outdoor toys and other containers where mosquitoes develop.

The Aedes mosquitoes that can spread dengue need only small amounts of water. Their eggs can stick to container walls and survive dry conditions before hatching when water covers them. Development from egg to adult generally takes seven to 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rain can create breeding opportunities, but it does not establish that dengue cases will increase.

How can residents protect themselves?

What you can do:

The CDC recommends checking for water-holding containers at least weekly. Empty and scrub them, turn them over, cover them or discard them. Residents should also repair window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Dengue generally spreads through infected mosquito bites, rather than ordinary contact between people. Preventing mosquito bites also helps interrupt transmission from an infected person to mosquitoes that could later infect others.

Hillsborough County residents can find treatment information, a spraying map and notification options on the county’s Mosquito Operations website, or contact Mosquito Management Services at 813-635-5400.

Future emergency declaration extensions

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday morning, Hillsborough County’s public emergency-orders page still listed the Nov. 19 extension as its latest order, and officials have not announced whether another extension will be signed before Thursday.