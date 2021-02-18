Hillsborough deputies investigate murder at Tampa duplex

article

Hillsborough County detectives said they are investigating after a young man, who they believe to be a teenager, who was found dead outside a Tampa duplex.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were working an unrelated call near the intersection of East 124th Avenue and North 9th Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They said they were alerted to a victim, believed to be a Black male teenager, lying outside a duplex. Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating his death as a homicide and are interviewing witnesses. Detectives said they are working to identify the victim. They have not released a possible cause of death or possible suspect or suspects’ description.

