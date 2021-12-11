Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough deputies investigating homicide in Thonotosassa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Hillsborough County detectives are working to solve a homicide the sheriff calls "senseless violence."

Saturday, just before 2 p.m., deputies were sent to the 9400 block of Goldenrod Road in Thonotosassa for a welfare check. That's where they found a woman dead.

Detectives are now trying to piece together the events leading up to her death.

They say there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "This cruel violence will not be tolerated in our community, and will not go unpunished."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.