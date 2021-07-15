Hillsborough deputies search for missing 14-year-old boy from Thonotosassa

article

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy from Thonotosassa last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Edward Gilbert was seen leaving his home near Joe Ebert Road and Williams Road around 5:30 a.m. on July 2.

The teen was riding his black and yellow mongoose bicycle when he was last seen.

Deputies said Edward is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

"We want to bring this young man back to his home and family safely," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking for the public's help finding him, if anyone knows where he may have gone, please call us immediately."

Anyone with information on Edward's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.