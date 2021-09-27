Hillsborough deputies search for suspect who stole packages from Riverview home

Several packages were stolen from right in front of a Riverview home, and the theft was captured on video.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay released clear Ring video showing the unidentified man taking the packages that were sitting at the front door of the home in the 1400 block of Highway 672. Hillsborough County investigators are trying to identify the man.

The video shows the man, described as being between the ages of 35-45. Authorities say he is between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall. A tattoo was spotted on his left elbow.

In the surveillance video, he is seen wearing a purple Los Angeles Lakers’ t-shirt with the number "23" written on it. The man arrives in a red 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla on Sept. 21 around 3:01 p.m.

Officials said he fled with two other people inside the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.