Hillsborough deputies searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off.

According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of Zemis Drive, shortly after midnight when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound. Upon impact, the pedestrian was tossed into the northbound lanes of traffic.

Deputies say the driver of the car and several other witnesses pulled over to help the victim. That’s when deputies say an unidentified silver SUV came around stopped traffic in the northbound lanes, and hit the victim again, dragging him a short distance.

The driver of the SUV continued southbound and turned west on Hillsborough Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Deputies believe the suspect’s vehicle is possibly an early 2000s silver Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

Surveillance cameras nearby showed an image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 813-247-8200.