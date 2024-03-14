Hillsborough deputies seriously injured in 'ambush' honored at special ceremony

Two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were honored for their bravery Thursday after they were seriously injured in what the sheriff called an "ambush."

On November 9, 2023, a Brandon woman called 911 and said her son was in a mental health crisis at their home.

According to investigators, deputies arrived at the Heather Lakes subdivision where Ralph Bouzy and his mother lived. The first two arriving deputies found the son sitting in a running car and tried to deescalate the situation, but Bouzy refused to roll down the window and drove away.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Bouzy then returned to the scene at a high rate of speed. That’s when Bouzy accelerated and intentionally struck Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manny Santos, who had responded to the scene.

"There was a quick second that I thought I could die," Brito said. "And I left my wife a message, so she knows that I loved her."

Despite both deputies suffering severe leg injuries, Brito and Santos were able to move under their own power at Thursday’s ceremony – Brito using crutches and Santos wearing a brace.

Both deputies were presented with the HCSO Silver Cross Award for bravery during HCSO’s First Quarter Awards Ceremony.

"It was the scariest moment I’ve ever dealt with," Santos, who suffered a broken leg, said of what happened that day. "A lot of things went through my mind. But, I’m happy I’m here. I’m happy I got the award. And, I’m happy to be with my family."

Initial fears were that Brito’s leg might have to be amputated, but doctors were able to save it. After Thursday’s ceremony, Brito met two paramedics, who helped treat him on the scene.

"It was amazing. They remember everything," Brito said.

Both deputies are back to work on light duty with the department as they continue to recover from their injuries.

"We’re here for the community. And we’re going to go back to the community and fight just the way we did before," Santos said.

Bouzy was charged with attempted murder. In December, a judge found him incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to a mental health facility.

