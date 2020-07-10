Hillsborough deputy arrested, fired after pointing gun at man who refused to show ID: sheriff

A Hillsborough County deputy is under arrest for allegedly pointing a gun at a man's head who refused to provide his identification.

Sgt. Janak Amin was arrested and fired Friday for his alleged actions while questioning an inmate who left a mental health facility.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies accidentally brought the subject to the facility in Tampa from their jail.

He left on his own when he realized he was not supposed to be there and deputies attempted to question him afterward.

Deputies say now-former Sgt. Amin put his gun to the man's head and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t identify himself. The sheriff says other deputies on the scene de-escalated the situation and then reported the incident to superiors.

“What I think bothered them the most is how egregious it was," Sheriff Chad Chronister said of the deputies who turned him in. "You had a person on the ground in a prone position. You have a sergeant within his firearm pointed towards the individual's head, inches away from his head.”

Amin's personnel file record does reflect any reported serious policy violations. He was an employee of the sheriff's office for 21 years.

Amin faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.