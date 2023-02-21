Hillsborough deputy charged with DUI after crashing into tanker at more than 100 mph, HCSO says

article

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged with DUI after crashing into a tanker while riding a motorcycle at more than 100 mph, investigators said.

Matthew Archambeau, 34, was injured in the crash that happened at 12:32 a.m. back on December 9, 2022 near Bloomingdale Square in Brandon, according to HCSO.

The deputy, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years and assigned to the Department of Patrol Services, wasn't initially arrested due to his injuries, but charges were filed with the State Attorney's Office, officials said.

"The actions of this deputy are not only illegal, but they also betray the community's trust in us to uphold the law," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We take this matter very seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

Hillsborough County deputies said Archambeau was caught on surveillance cameras traveling at about 105 mph while riding the motorcycle just before slamming into the tanker.

Once he was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said a toxicology performed showed the deputy's BAC was more than 0.15.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to deputies.

Archambeau has been placed on administrative leave without pay while the department awaits results of an internal affairs investigation, HCSO said.