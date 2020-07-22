Hillsborough detectives searching for armed art burglar

Hillsborough detectives are searching for a man who broke into a home and stole a piece of art.

It happened at 4:42 a.m. on July 15 at a home on the 17000 block of Willow Lake Drive in Odessa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown suspect armed with a handgun and a drywall saw entered the screened-in patio of the home.

He removed a 2' x 3' Italian mosaic art piece before leaving undetected.

According to detectives, the suspect is a man in his 20s, who is about 5’10” tall and has short, straight, dark hair. The suspect also has a large tattoo on his right ankle, which is possible the image of a face.

"We are asking the public to take a look at this surveillance video and see if they recognize the suspect," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This man was armed with a gun and may have hurt someone had he had the chance. We want to catch him as soon as possible and, ideally, return that special piece of art to its rightful owner."



Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

