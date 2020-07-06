Hillsborough extends mask mandate, but shifts burden from business owners to customers

The Emergency Policy Group in Hillsborough County voted to extend the face-covering order Monday, but they shifted some of the penalties for non-compliance to individuals, rather than businesses.

The group approved the mandate on June 22 to make face coverings a requirement inside most businesses across the county as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order puts the burden on business operators to make sure their customers are using face coverings, and they risk fines or jail time if they don't comply.

Since then, several businesses have filed lawsuits against the county, and several EPG members expressed concerns over that part of the order.

During last week's meeting, Plant City mayor Rick Lott, Temple Terrace vice-mayor Andy Ross, and school board chair Melissa Snively wanted to “soften” the potential penalties on business who were not complying.

“I feel like it’s an individual responsibility to wear the mask, not the responsibility of businesses,” Snively said at the time.

The group agreed Monday to some new language for the order. Employees must still wear masks inside any business where they cannot socially distance, and business operators must still post signs and make announcements about customers' requirements to wear masks under the same circumstances. But as long as the businesses do that, they will not be penalized if a customer does not cooperate.

Instead, the customer could individually be subject to a civil citation and a $150 fine.

Law enforcement and code enforcement are both authorized to enforce the measure.

The EPG also discussed the effect of the order on concealed weapons carriers, who are not normally permitted to wear masks. The group asked the county attorney to study the issue and report back at a later meeting.