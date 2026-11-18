The Brief Firefighters from across Hillsborough County are demonstrating how to prevent holiday fires and injuries, from kitchen hazards to Christmas tree fires. Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires nationwide, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Safety reminders include checking extinguishers, watering Christmas trees, inspecting holiday lights and keeping children away from hot cookware.



Before Thanksgiving meals hit the table and Christmas lights go up, Hillsborough County firefighters are sending reminders to help families avoid fires and injuries during the holidays.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue hosted holiday safety demonstrations Wednesday at the Public Safety Operations Complex, alongside firefighters from Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

The demonstrations covered fire extinguishers, a side-by-side Christmas tree burn comparing rooms with and without sprinkler protection, ladder safety, kitchen hazards and safe turkey carving.

Holiday cooking and tree fire data

By the numbers:

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. An estimated 1,139 occurred nationwide on Thanksgiving in 2024. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked second and third.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends staying in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen, turn off the burner.

Other precautions include:

Keep towels, oven mitts, packaging and other items that can burn away from the stovetop.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Keep children at least 3 feet away from the cooking area.

Keep appliance cords and sharp knives out of children’s reach.

If a small grease fire starts in a pan, slide a lid over it and turn off the burner if you can do so safely. Leave the lid in place until the pan cools. Never pour water on a grease fire or try to carry the burning pan outside. If you cannot safely control the fire, leave and call 911.

U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 143 home fires involving Christmas trees annually from 2020 through 2024, according to the NFPA. Nearly half involved electrical problems.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends:

Choose a fresh tree with green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Add water to the tree stand daily.

Keep the tree at least 3 feet from heat sources and clear of exits.

Replace light strings with damaged cords or loose connections.

Use lights rated for their intended indoor or outdoor location, and follow the manufacturer’s limits for connecting strands.

Turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Remove the tree when it becomes dry. Never decorate it with lit candles.

When and how to use a fire extinguisher

What you can do:

Check your extinguisher before you need it. Make sure it is accessible, undamaged and, if it has a pressure gauge, within the recommended range.

The U.S. Fire Administration says multipurpose extinguishers labeled "A-B-C" can handle several common types of household fires. Choose a certified model you can comfortably lift and operate, and follow its instructions.

For operation, remember PASS:

Pull the pin.

Aim at the base of the fire.

Squeeze the lever.

Sweep the nozzle from side to side.

Only attempt to use an extinguisher when others have been alerted, someone has called the fire department, the fire is small and contained, you are safe from smoke and you have a clear escape route. If you are unsure, get out and call 911.

Christmas tree and ladder precautions

Why you should care:

Holiday decorating also brings a risk of falls. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that about 14,900 people received emergency-room treatment for decorating injuries during the November 2022–January 2023 holiday season. Nearly half involved falls.

Ladder safety guidance includes inspecting the ladder before use, placing it on a stable, level surface and maintaining three points of contact while climbing: two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand.

Face the ladder while climbing, avoid overreaching and never stand on the top step of a stepladder. Move the ladder when decorations are beyond comfortable reach.

Turkey carving and oil recycling

Dig deeper:

For turkey carving and vegetable preparation, use a secure cutting board and an appropriate sharp knife. Keep your hands and knife handle dry and keep your free hand out of the blade’s path.

After cooking, avoid pouring used oil down the drain. Hillsborough County says oil can solidify in pipes, causing plumbing backups and sewer problems.

Residents can recycle it through the county’s Cooking Oil Recycling Effort, or CORE. Let the oil cool, pour it into a sturdy container, cap it and take it to a collection station. Do not mix it with other liquids or products.

Collection locations are listed on Hillsborough County’s CORE website.