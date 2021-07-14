Hillsborough GOP calls on Gov. DeSantis to keep US Capitol Police from opening Tampa field office

The Hillsborough County Republican Party is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep the U.S. Capitol Police from opening a field office in Tampa.

In the six months since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, more than 500 people have been arrested -- with 55 of those charged coming from Florida. More than a dozen of those defendants called the Tampa Bay area home.

U.S. Capitol Police said because the majority of threats come from Florida and California, they decided to open two field offices: one in Tampa, and one in San Francisco.

The field officers are a first for the agency and may play a role in identifying future threats.

But not everyone is on board with the idea.

The Republican Party of Hillsborough County tweeted that they sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis on Wednesday, asking for him to "put an end to the establishment" of the Tampa field office. But hours after posting images of the letter on Twitter, the tweet was deleted from their account.

"As Governor, you have the authority to deny this intrusion upon our State, our People, our Constitution," the letter stated.

The letter, authored by party chairman and retired US Air Force Colonel Jim Waurishuk, goes on to say the Capitol Police are not "elected or controlled by anyone chosen by the people of Florida, nor do local and state law enforcement have any jurisdiction."

Waurishuk continues, "The existence of Capitol Police and the FBI in our State is a global statement that Florida Sheriffs and Peace Officers are incompetent and incapable of doing their jobs. Further, this is a slap in the face to our local Sheriffs and Police officers."

Tedd Foster, a Tampa attorney who spent years as an FBI investigator and federal prosecutor, said the new field offices represent a step up for the Capitol Police as an agency.

"They're opening these field offices to put their own boots on the ground, to do their own intelligence gathering," he said. "It tells me they're serious about these investigations and they have a lot of investigation remaining to do."

FOX 13 reached out to the Hillsborough County Republican Party for comment.