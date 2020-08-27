Hillsborough parents prep for return to schools, despite uncertainty

Parents in Hillsborough County are preparing for the start of in-person learning next week, even as the school board called an emergency meeting to discuss how to proceed with its reopening plan.

Board members are planning to review the latest development in the lawsuit over whether districts need to reopen schools. A judge lifted the stay on the injunction that vacated education commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order requiring schools to reopen. That means districts can decide to keep schools closed without penalty during the appeals process.

Meanwhile, many families are still getting their kids ready to go back to brick-and-mortar schools next week.

"I'm ready for them to go back to school, like so many other parents," said Yvonne Ayala, whose daughters participated in a video posted on the district's Facebook page showing students what to expect Monday. "It was really cool that my kids got to experience it."

Back-to-school is going to have a much different look this year. Because of COVID-19, parents are not going to be able to walk their children to their classrooms.

Lithia Springs Elementary School principal Kevin Martin said parents should discuss this with children, especially younger ones.

"Just make sure that the kids feel safe, that they feel safe coming to school," Martin said.

Students will also be asked to socially distance in classrooms and hallways whenever possible, along with remembering to bring a mask, water bottle and lunch.

"Their lunch needs to be something that kindergarteners can open," Martin said. "Staff members aren't going to be able to go around and open up all the containers like we've always done."

Ayala said she's going to miss the tradition of going into the school on Day One, but she understands the why.

"I'm said I don't get to walk my daughters to class because I've done it every year, but I feel like it's going to be as safe as it could be," she said.

The district will wrap up its "Smart Start" week this week, when the entire district began with online-only learning. Superintendent Addison Davis decided on this plan after board members voted to keep schools closed into September, only to have Corcoran threaten to withhold $32-million a month in state funding because it defied his order to reopen schools in August.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled Corcoran’s emergency order was unconstitutional, but the state asked for the now-vacated stay on the injunction so it can appeal the ruling.

It's unclear how Hillsborough County board members will decide to proceed during the emergency board meeting Friday. Several members have expressed concern the state forced the district to change its reopening plan to the current one.

Others, however, have indicated they're worried changing the plan now would be chaotic.

The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m.

