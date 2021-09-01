Hillsborough, Sarasota school districts face Wednesday deadline to comply with governor’s order

The Florida Department of Education has given both Sarasota and Hillsborough school districts until 5 p.m. Wednesday to remove their mask mandates and come into compliance with the governor's order or face penalties, despite a judge's recent ruling.

Both districts received letters in the last day regarding the issue. Signed by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the letter notes Corcoran’s "grave concern regarding [the] districts’ response to the recently adopted emergency rule."

Corcoran is referring to Governor Ron DeSantis’ July 30 executive order. The state has taken issue with the fact that both Sarasota and Hillsborough school mandates don’t allow for a parent opt-out, and instead require a doctor’s note.

The letter ends by noting the initiation of an investigation of non-compliance, stating the districts have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to send a response detailing their compliance with the executive order, or Corcoran will recommend school board member salaries be withheld.

Just last Friday, Leon County Judge John Cooper ruled the governor’s ban on mask mandates is illegal and unsupported by evidence.

"The actions of the defendant do not pass constitutional muster," Cooper’s decision said. "The Parents’ Bill of Rights does not ban school board face mask mandates. The law expressly permits school boards to adopt policies regarding the healthcare of students such as a face mask mandate."

However, Judge Cooper has not submitted the order to the state. Because of that, the districts with mandates and the state are moving forward – both with masks and the plan to levy fines.

Already, the state has withheld the monthly salaries for Broward and Alachua school board members, who implemented mandates at the start of August, days after DeSantis’ executive order. It's unclear whether the state’s withholding of salaries violates the judge's ruling. However, the judge has not yet submitted that ruling to the state.

On Wednesday morning, Hillsborough school officials issued the following statement: "We received it Friday and are reviewing with counsel. We will respond appropriately."

