Hillsborough Schools, University of Tampa under investigation for discrimination: Department of Education

Hillsborough County Schools and The University of Tampa are under investigation for discrimination by the U.S. Department of Education.

Both were listed on the Department of Education's "List of Open Title VI Shared Ancestry Investigations." According to the list, officials opened the investigation into Hillsborough County Schools on Tuesday and The University of Tampa's was opened on Monday.

The education department said they and other schools on the list are under investigation "for discrimination involving shared ancestry."

The list was first released on November 16 as the Biden Administration works to address an "alarming" nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses and K-12 schools since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Officials have not released any details on the investigations relating to Hillsborough County Schools and The University of Tampa.

More than 50 other schools are listed as being under investigation, including Columbia University and Cornell University. Florida State University, Nova Southeastern University and Naples Classical Academy are three other schools in Florida that are also being investigated for discrimination.