Hillsborough sheriff: Women rescued during human trafficking sting

The sheriff of Hillsborough County announced the agency's human trafficking squad recently rescued several women in its latest investigation.

According to a news release, the women were smuggled into the country illegally and forced to pay off "travel debts" through commercial sex acts.

Their most recent operation was announced back in August when the sheriff said 176 men were arrested for numerous sex crimes over a four-month span. Most of them faced prostitution charges – some of them with minors.

Sheriff Chronister said while catching the buyers can be easy, taking down the traffickers is a lot more difficult.

"A lot of victims, as dysfunctional as their relationship is, or children, with the trafficker, they know they can depend on the trafficker for food, shelter, basic essentials or to feed their addiction," Sheriff Chronister said in August. "So a lot of times it’s tough. It’s tough for them to find the courage to come forward and testify against their trafficker."

Beyond the arrests, which amounts to some 360 in the last three years, Sheriff Chronister said he's most proud of their ability to help victims break free from the cycle of exploitation.

The department works with partnering organizations to support them in a new and improved life. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will also join the sheriff during a Monday press conference.