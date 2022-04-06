Hillsborough state attorney announces 300th child sexual predator conviction in 5 year span

A children's room in the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office is filled with toys and games for kids, but it's also where the youngest victim's of sexual abuse share their horror stories.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced during a press conference Wednesday a major milestone in child sexual predator cases.

"Our office recently convicted its 300th child sexual predator over a span of five years," Warren said. "That equates on average to one conviction every four days that this courthouse has been open."

Across the street from Warren’s office, at the Hillsborough County courthouse is another example of his mission. A convicted sex predator being sentenced for his crimes.

Defendant James Walther was convicted of raping a 14-year-old relative that was in his custody. Tampa judge Mark Kiser sentenced him to prison.

"I will adjudicate you guilty and sentence you to 35 years in the Florida State prison," ruled Kiser.

Prosecutors said another child predator is off the streets.

"The child molesters and pedophiles in Hillsborough County has sent away are enough to fill an entire wing of a prison. We can sleep better knowing they are sleeping in prison," Warren said.