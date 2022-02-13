‘Hiss and tell’: Name a cockroach after your ex at Florida Aquarium

article

While Valentine’s Day presents usually consist of flowers, chocolates and candy, those not feeling the love can name a cockroach after their ex.

For a $10 donation, the Florida Aquarium will name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex or other wrongdoer.

Along with the donation, participants can send along a message that includes words regrettably left unsaid or funny revenge confessions that may appear on the aquarium’s social media pages.

Participants will also receive a certificate to commemorate the occasion and a photo of the cockroach.

Madagascar hissing cockroaches can grow to nearly 4 inches long and are the world’s largest roach species. They emit a hissing noise as a defense mechanism. Unlike most other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.