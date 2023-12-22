Historic hotel in Safety Harbor to be restored to 1920s glamour with new modern twist: Owners

The former St. James Hotel building in Safety Harbor has new owners, and they plan to bring it back to its old 1920s glamour with a modern twist.

"When we found out it was for sale, we went more curious than serious. But as soon as we walked inside, I looked at my partner’s son and was like ‘we need to buy this,’" said Hooman Hamzehloui, the property co-owner and co-founder of Concord Syndicate.

The old St. James Hotel building was opened in 1925, and it became the home of many other things after it was no longer a hotel. After Hamzehloui and his business partner bought the property in April, he said they put some work in at the building, changing the color and more.

"The building was like a mustard yellow with cracks all over it. The roof had weeks left and whenever there would be a heavy rainstorm, sideways rain would come in and flood some of these first-floor stores," he said.

Renderings show plans to return it to its 1920s glamour, renovating into a 36-room boutique hotel with about 500 square foot suites.

"There’s a really extensive awning package coming into place that’s going to look phenomenal, almost exactly how it did in 1926," said Hamzehloui. "As it stands now, there’s going to be about 36 suites that will be about 500 square feet. So, they’ll be much bigger than your typical hotel room."

Shops like Itita fill the ground level now, but local shop owners there said it wasn’t always full on that side of Main Street.

"We just had this building here where there wasn’t a lot going on. Thankfully, the candy store was here, so they would bring traffic this way. But now, we have this store, and we have the candle store on the end. So, it gives like a whole new life to this side of the street," said Bonnie Leathers, the owner of Itita.

Thomas Engstrom, the owner of Rocking Delicious candy shop on the corner, said he’s watched the building evolve over the last four years.

"With the change, it’s amazing. It has become the jewel of Safety Harbor," said Engstrom.

It’s a jewel worth preserving and learning more about, like how the St. James Hotel held the first elevator in the county.

"We target a younger demographic, so it’s nice to kind of bring the younger generation down here to experience it and learn more about this town. Because sometimes, I feel like it’s maybe a little bit hidden, it’s like a little hidden gem," said Leathers.

The hotel will be renamed the St. James Hotel to preserve its historic ties and charms, Hamzehloui said.

"My partner and I came here from Central Florida. We came here with the goal of winning hearts and minds and serving the people, and we knew if we served the people and did our best that they would take care of us and they most certainly have," said Hamzehloui.

He added that they plan to add a speakeasy, and residents have asked for a rooftop bar.

"I’ve left my family in Orlando and been staying in a hotel room down the street just to make sure this project goes off as seamlessly as a renovation on a 100-year-old building can," Hamzehloui said.

They hope the building’s appeal won’t be hidden anymore.

The owner said the second and third floors are currently occupied by Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services. Once their lease expires, Hamzehloui said they will start the second phase of the renovation and work on turning it into the boutique hotel.