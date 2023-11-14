WTVT's Lost Archives: The man who envisioned Tampa International Airport and his secrets to success

Tampa International Airport has won awards and accolades as one of the best airports in America, but how did it come to be?

We found some answers in reels of lost WTVT news film that were recently discovered and brilliantly restored. FOX 13 viewed the film with the airport’s current Chief Executive Officer Joe Lopano.

The film includes an interview with his predecessor’s predecessor, the late George Bean, who laid out one of TPA’s central secrets to success: A central terminal with outlying airsides that receive airliners and where passengers are offloaded.

"You can add a new airside and that's the flexibility," said Bean on the black and white film from the 1960s. "Or you can delete and design one that works for today’s airplanes.

Bean had the vision for TPA more than 50 years ago.

"Many airports were obsolete by the time they were completed," said Lopano.

Not this one. As we speak, driver-less shuttles move between the airsides and the main terminal.

"That was the first people mover train in an airport anywhere in the world," smiled Lopano.

As FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers and Lopano continued watching the 1960s interview with Bean.

"The biggest concern I have right now is the use of the land around the airport," Bean said in the film.

"Some things never change," Lopano laughed. "He’s so smart."

Lopano and Sowers viewed the film in TPA’s SkyCenter – one office building, completed a few years ago. It has paying tenants, including a major cybersecurity firm.

"We earn revenue from this building that allows us to be self-sufficient. We don't take taxpayer dollars to operate the airport," said Lopano.

He looks closely at the screen as the film continues. WTVT's new film shows aerial images of the site of TPA before it was built.

"That’s the site," said Lopano.

Bean wanted neighborhoods far enough away for safety, but with enough airport land for commercial development, which is now happening.

"He was way ahead of his time, there's no doubt," said Lopano.

The new SkyConnect train now links the terminal and the new rental car facility – another concept that dates back to Bean. Lopano believes it could show the way for new mass transit all over the area.

"We've proven that these trains are very valuable at taking cars off the roads," said Lopano. "But the rest of the region hasn't learned from a 50-year-old idea."

Lopano said the SkyConnect train eases traffic on the parkway leading to the airport, the one we have all driven on a hundred times. But have we noticed its name?

"George Bean," smiled Lopano. "George Bean Parkway. That guy was a genius. I told my guys, look, we have to stand on the shoulders of George Bean."

Lopano enjoyed watching the 1960s filmed interview with the man who envisioned the airport Lopano now runs.

"I’d like a copy of that interview to show my aviation board," he said.

We all fly from the place that was envisioned years ago by George Bean, the Father of TPA.